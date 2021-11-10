The Steam Deck has been delayed two months due to global supply chain issues

Like countless other products, Valve’s new Steam Deck has been impacted by global supply chain slowdowns. The company says it won’t be able to start shipping out its portable gaming PC as planned next month, and now estimates that the first Steam Deck units will start heading customers’ way in February next year.

“The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed by two months,” Valve says in an email sent out today, November 10, to customers who reserved units earlier this year. “We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates.”

Valve says customers with reservations will keep their place in the queue, but the schedule for fulfillment will simply shift to the new February start date. The company says it will have updated reservation dates “shortly” and will “keep you updated as we go.” In a Steam Community post, Valve says the “change in the launch date doesn’t change any of our plans with the Steam Deck Verified program or our upcoming virtual event.”

One the Steam Deck’s store page, the ‘expected order availability’ date has been updated to read ‘After Q2 2022’ for all Steam Deck models.

