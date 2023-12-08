This microSD card is great for Steam Deck and has never been cheaper

The microSD card slot on the Steam Deck continues to prove itself as an invaluable feature of the handheld, providing a simple way to expand the storage of the device. The cards themselves are cost-effective too, just like this example from Samsung, that effectively costs less than five cents per gigabyte.

Right now, the 512GB Samsung Evo Select microSD card is available for just $24.99 from Amazon. While there may not be any visible discount on the listing itself, don’t let appearances fool you. Taking a look at CamelCamelCamel, it’s plain to see this storage has never been so cheap.

At this price, it easily ranks among the best microSD cards for Steam Deck, in terms of value. While it’s by no means the fastest around, looking at its specs sheet, this should have no noticeable effect on real-world performance.

As the Steam Deck community well knows, the vast majority of the best Steam Deck games couldn’t care less whether they’re installed on the internal storage or a microSD card. As a general rule of thumb, our advice is to install newer games on the SSD for the best experience.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new microSD card arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to give your Steam Deck storage a boost.