Save 53% on this 512GB microSD card for a cheap Steam Deck upgrade

Boost your Steam Deck storage for cheap with a 512GB Samsung Evo Select microSD card that are available right now on Amazon at their lowest ever price.

A Steam Deck against an orange background. On its display is a Samsung 512GB microSD card against a white background.

PC games hardwareSamsungSteam Deck

One of the easiest ways to upgrade your Steam Deck is by increasing its storage capacity. Now, a 512GB microSD can be yours for its best ever price on Amazon, allowing you to take more games with you on the go without breaking the bank.

The Samsung EVO Select microSD Memory Card 512GB would normally set you back a cool $84.99, but it’s currently available with a 53% discount over on Amazon, bringing its price down to $39.99. UK shoppers can also pick it up for £39.99.

MicroSD cards are easily some of the best Steam Deck accessories you can pick up for Valve’s handheld. While it’s possible to boost the device’s storage by opening it up and installing a new SSD, it’s much easier to make use of the microSD slot. There’s very little performance difference between the two storage mediums, too, which is a nice bonus.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new microSD card arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to give your Steam Deck storage a boost.

Samuel Willetts spends his time poring over the latest developments from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. Failing that, you'll find him tinkering with his Steam Deck. He's previously written for PC Gamer, T3, and TopTenReviews.

