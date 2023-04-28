Save 53% on this 512GB microSD card for a cheap Steam Deck upgrade

One of the easiest ways to upgrade your Steam Deck is by increasing its storage capacity. Now, a 512GB microSD can be yours for its best ever price on Amazon, allowing you to take more games with you on the go without breaking the bank.

The Samsung EVO Select microSD Memory Card 512GB would normally set you back a cool $84.99, but it’s currently available with a 53% discount over on Amazon, bringing its price down to $39.99. UK shoppers can also pick it up for £39.99.

MicroSD cards are easily some of the best Steam Deck accessories you can pick up for Valve’s handheld. While it’s possible to boost the device’s storage by opening it up and installing a new SSD, it’s much easier to make use of the microSD slot. There’s very little performance difference between the two storage mediums, too, which is a nice bonus.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new microSD card arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to give your Steam Deck storage a boost.