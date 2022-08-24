Steam Deck mod gives the handheld gaming PC a Star Wars flair

The Steam Deck mod community continues to come up with ways to customise the handheld gaming PC, with new ideas cropping up seemingly every single day. Now, someone’s taken it upon themselves to give Valve’s portable powerhouse something of a Star Wars flair.

This Steam Deck mod is the work of Reddit user ProjectPlatt93, who in wanting to combine their love of Star Wars and videogames set about replacing the device’s boot up video with an appropriately themed alternative. The result is something that we’re pretty sure fans of the series will find easy to appreciate.

When ProjectPlatt93 turns on their Steam Deck now, they’re greeted with the fanfare of John Williams’ iconic score that’s accompanied by text reading ‘Steam Deck’, naturally styled in the unmistakable Star Wars font.

If you fancy trying this mod for yourself, ProjectPlatt93 has provided a set of instructions that you can follow here. Don't fret if you're bookmarking them for later as you wait for your reservation to be fulfilled, as Valve says it's shipping out more Steam Decks ahead of schedule. Check your email!