Valve is doubling shipments to meet the Q3 Steam Deck release date

Your Steam Deck release date might be closer than you think. If Q3 is all you’ve seen since putting your initial reservation down, it turns out you probably won’t have to wait until the fall after all. Valve posted an announcement on Twitter saying Q3 reservation emails will start going out on June 30, and the Steam maker expects it will take significantly less time to fulfill orders. Valve is able to step up manufacturing to the point where it predicts it will double the number of Steam Deck shipments each week compared to the output when the platform originally launched.

Be sure to keep an eye on your inboxes once June 30 rolls around, and check your alternate folders as well. Some people reported their Steam Deck reservation emails landed in their junk folders. If that happens to you, or if life gets in the way and you forget to respond, Valve offers a grace period of “a few days” where you can contact Steam support and confirm you still want to purchase the Steam Deck.

Valve also reminded anxious customers that their Steam Deck email may take time to send, so if you’re waiting on yours from June’s batch or don’t get your Q3 reservation email on June 30, just wait a few days and keep up with your reservation status.

Once your Steam Deck does arrive, there’s no shortage of verified games to run on your shiny new handheld, including RPGs such as Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

If you’re looking for memory expansions and accessories, we’ve rounded up the best Steam Deck SD cards and best docks to help make the process easier.

And if you’re still on the fence, just bear in mind Valve is probably working on Steam Deck 2 already for some point in the not-too-distant future.