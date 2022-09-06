Valve nudges your Steam Deck reservation forward yet again

The Steam Deck reservation queue continues to build as more gamers try to get their hands on the handheld gaming PC, with Valve implementing measures to increase production to better meet the ever-growing demand for its device. The company isn’t done bolstering its ability to deliver more of its portable powerhouses, following a recent announcement by one of its employees.

Valve UX designer Lawrence Yang has taken to Twitter to deliver the news that Valve is “bump[ing] up the number of order emails per batch” moving forward, meaning your Steam Deck reservation may be fulfilled sooner than you expect. It’s unclear how many more invites the company is sending out to purchase the portable powerhouse, but any boost is obviously welcome.

All the progress that Valve has made in bringing more models of its handheld gaming PC to market should help stave off competitors like the GPD Win 4. That said, we’re still yet to see whether the company’s official docking solution will rank amongst the best Steam Deck docks.

You can check the status of your Steam Deck reservation by visiting the device’s official store page here, and when your order is ready, you can expect both an email confirmation and a notification via Steam itself.