The Steam Deck is currently the top selling game on Steam

The Steam Deck may be a handheld gaming PC, but it’s currently the “top selling game” on Steam. That’s according to last week’s top seller data on SteamDB, which places the portable powerhouse ahead of Elden Ring and Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga in terms of revenue.

The Steam Deck isn’t a stranger to the weekly global top sellers list, as it occupied the second place for seven consecutive weeks. It now sits at first place for the week ending April 17, which suggests Valve’s portable powerhouse is bringing in more revenue than ever. With the base model coming in at $399 USD, it’s easy to see how the Deck could rake in more cash than a game. That said, Elden Ring has sold over 12 million copies worldwide since its launch, meaning the device has surpassed a rather high revenue bar.

Steam Deck Q2 pre-orders are currently rolling out across the globe, something that has undoubtedly contributed to the micro machine’s revenue ranking. The portable’s place at the top isn’t guaranteed to last beyond this week, but increased availability beyond the current quarter means it’ll likely feature among the best selling Steam games for the foreseeable.

It’s worth noting that the Steam Deck isn’t the only piece of tech sitting on the top selling games list, as the company’s VR headset is also moving up the ranks. If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll already know that the Valve Index gained more new users than the Oculus Quest 2, an accolade that suggests the storefront giant is getting a second wind within the hardware scene.

