Valve quietly upgrades its upcoming Steam Deck dock

The Steam Deck dock populated with a Steam Deck, against a blue-purple background

As we all patiently await the arrival of the official Steam Deck dock, it appears that Valve has quietly upgraded its specs ahead of release. While the number of ports on the device hasn’t changed, there are a few key differences that will no doubt please owners of the handheld gaming PC.

Prior to the Steam Deck dock revamp, Valve’s official spec sheet listed a single USB 3.1 port and two USB 2.0 ports. Now, when visiting the same page, it appears that it will ship with three USB 3.1 ports instead. Additionally, the formerly non-descript “Ethernet” port is now explicitly described as “Gigabit Ethernet.”

These changes to the Steam Deck dock will greatly improve the speed at which you can download and play games via external gaming SSDs, due to the higher specification and rated speeds of both ports. Plus, this should alleviate any worries of the device inhibiting the performance of your gaming keyboard and mouse, as some peripherals demand USB 3.0 ports at minimum.

Valve is yet to provide a more specific Steam Deck dock release date past “late Spring 2022”, but for now you can check out our picks for the best Steam Deck dock you can pick up today.

