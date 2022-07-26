Jsaux Steam Deck dock review – a great handheld gaming PC hub

The Jsaux Steam Deck dock isn’t the only USB-C hub that boasts compatibility with Valve’s handheld, but its design and features specifically cater to the portable powerhouse. You could go as far as to say the third-party accessory is a clone of the real deal, as its resemblance is uncanny. Despite this, the Jsaux dock’s price tag and features make it a winning stand-in – even though wields slightly different specs.

Just like Valve’s absent accessory, the Jsaux Steam Deck dock transforms the dinky gaming PC into a desktop rig. It also doubles up as a cradle, so you won’t need to create a makeshift seat for the device while it’s hooked up to your gaming monitor, mouse, and keyboard. If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll already be familiar with this kind of handheld hybrid setup, and this accessory facilitates the same level of versatility.

Again, there are plenty of USB-C hubs out there that can help you hook up the Steam Deck to a TV or monitor. However, alternatives by the likes of Anker, Belkin, and Lenovo are designed with gaming laptops in mind, meaning they technically lack physical ‘docking’ capabilities. By emulating Valve’s official accessory, Jsaux has created a strong best Steam Deck dock contender that’s ahead of the curve.

Jsaux Steam Deck dock specs

Jsaux Steam Deck dock USB ports 2 Power Delivery 100W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

Pros

Designed with Steam Deck in mind

4K 60fps

100W Power Delivery

Cons

Would benefit from extra USB ports

Questionable ethernet placement

Jsaux Steam Deck dock design

In terms of build quality, the Jsaux Steam Deck dock feels solid and appears well-made. Its aluminium construction helps add some weight, while a rubberised pad protects your deck from scratches (looking at you, Nintendo). However, you’ll still want to take care, as the accessory’s metal edges could damage your screen if they make contact.

The Jsaux Steam Deck dock isn’t currently available on Amazon UK.





Jsaux Steam Deck dock features

If you’ve ever used a docking station at work or home, you’ll already know what Jsaux’s Steam Deck dock is trying to achieve. Simply put, it’s a hub that enables portable devices to cosplay as a desktop machine. This particular accessories outfit includes an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB A sockets, ethernet connectivity, and a USB-C power delivery port.

The entire getup connects to the Steam Deck via a built-in USB-C cable, which neatly runs up the back of the propped-up handheld’s posterior. Sitting the Deck on any cradle will never match the slidey nature of the Nintendo Switch, but plopping Valve’s portable onto Jsaux’s accessory eliminates much of the usual USB hub faff.

For starters, the Jsaux Steam Deck dock’s USB-C cable is made to measure, so you won’t have to deal with extra bits of cord on your desk. The accessory also uses the Deck’s chonkiness to its advantage, as its size keeps anything going on behind it out of sight. In fact, the only evidence of the dock’s existence you’ll see from your gaming chair is a subtle support lip on the front.

That said, I have a bone to pick with Jsaux over its decision to put the dock’s ethernet port at the side. While the Steam Deck’s width hides connected wires, for the most part, there’s something irritating about having one rogue cable separate from the rest of the back connections. If you pop the dock over the left-hand side of your desk, this is less of an issue, as you can always manage cables under your desk. Still, I’d rather have a USB port at the side than ethernet, as it could be used to connect a PC controller.

Circling back to USB ports, Jsaux Steam Deck dock only has two. It’s needless to say that the accessory would benefit from a few extra, especially since most setups include a gaming mouse, keyboard, a gaming headset, and other optional bits and bobs. Sure, you could connect a basic USB splitter, but that’ll mean spending more money if you don’t have one lying around.

The Jsaux could do with a few extra ports, but you won’t have to worry about supplying everything with juice. The accessory’s USB-C input supports 100W power delivery – more than enough to keep your Steam Deck charged and your gaming keyboard lights glowing. The dock doesn’t actually come with a power brick, but you can use the Deck’s 45W charger or pick up another with extra oomph.

Jsaux Steam Deck dock performance

Before we dive into the Jsaux Steam Deck dock’s capabilities, it’s worth reiterating that it won’t enhance the performance of Valve’s handheld. In other words, you can, in theory, hook the portable up to the best gaming monitor, but it won’t magically start running games at 4K 60fps. If anything, you’ll have to dial your setting down a little to play at 1080p, as the micro machine is designed to run games on its integrated 1280×800 screen.

That’s not to say the Steam Deck can’t act like a desktop gaming PC, as the Jsaux dock helps the device provide a low-spec desktop experience. Personally, I’ve had a blast playing Xbox 360-era games like Alice: Madness Returns on the big screen, and even the newly released indie cat caper Stray is perfectly playable.

The Jsaux Steam Deck dock isn’t currently available on Amazon UK.

It’s worth noting that SteamOS is a little quirky when it comes to mouse and keyboard controls. While switching to desktop mode resolves issues in some games, the experience doesn’t feel quite right. Valve is likely working to address this, as it’s already resolved resolution scaling issues for beta users.

The Jsaux Steam Deck dock offers a robust desktop gaming experience that expands the handheld’s functionality. It also only costs $39.99 – meaning you can bag a complete solution for less than an Anker USB-C hub and accompanying cradle. Ultimately, the dock’s biggest selling point is its existence, as it effectively plugs a hole left by Valve’s vapourware.