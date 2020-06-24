Hold on to your wallets, the Steam Summer Sale 2020 runs the next two weeks

If you’re looking to spend a whole lot of money on a whole lot of inexpensive games, I’ve got good news: the Steam Summer Sale is coming back once again. Yeah, that’s probably no surprise, but now specific dates for the annual savings bonanza have leaked, so you can plan out your extravagant spending. Here are the Steam Summer Sale 2020 dates.

The Steam Summer Sale is set to begin on June 25, and end on July 9, according to SteamDB developer Pavel Djundik on Twitter. Expect the sale to go live on Steam’s usual daily reset time at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST. These are the exact same dates as last year’s summer event, so Valve is keeping up the rhythm.

Steam’s summer savings plans usually leak a few months ahead of time, as Valve informs a mass of developers on Steam that the big sale is coming. No details yet on whether this sale will include any special event promotions, but last year’s Summer Sale featured the extremely confusing Grand Prix promotion, so hopefully whatever happens this year will be a bit easier to follow.

Either way, you can at least expect a lot of very cheap games.

Confirmed now, Jun 25 to Jul 9 — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) May 8, 2020

For now, check out some great free Steam games if you’re looking for something to play that won’t break the bank.