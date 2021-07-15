Valve’s Steam Deck is basically the real Switch Pro

The rumours are true – Valve plans to release its own portable console this year. The Steam Deck is a handheld PC with a Switch-like form factor that lets you play your entire Steam library on the go. Valve has unveiled the machine and its specs ahead of reservations starting tomorrow.

The Steam Deck features a custom AMD processor and GPU combo built on Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture, which according to Valve, features “more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope”. The 7-inch touchscreen offers a 16:10 resolution of 1280 x 800 at 60Hz.

An optional dock, sold separately, will allow you to connect to an external display via HDMI, just like a Switch. The dock also features a wired ethernet port and USB connections, as well as a DisplayPort connection. The console itself features all the thumbsticks and buttons you’d expect from a modern controller, plus trackpads under each stick, and additional buttons on the back of the device.

The Steam Deck starts at $399 USD with 64GB of internal storage. A $529 model will feature a 256GB NVMe SSD, while a $649 model has a 512GB NVMe SSD. All models will include a microSD slot.

The system will be available for reservation starting Friday, July 16. You will be required to put down a (refundable) reservation fee as part of Valve’s effort to combat scalpers. As inventory becomes available, those who have placed reservations will get the opportunity to pre-order.

The Steam Deck is slated to start shipping in December 2021. For some upcoming PC games to play on it, you can follow that link.