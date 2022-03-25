Two more Steam Next Fest dates confirmed for 2022

The Steam Next Fest dates are set for June 2022, with another round of upcoming PC game demos to try out, and Valve has also confirmed that an October event is coming, too. That keeps 2022’s rollout of Steam Next Fest events in line with what we got last year, so it looks like Valve has settled on a winning formula.

The upcoming Steam Next Fest date is set for June 13, and the event will kick off at the usual Steam store reset time of 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. The event will last through June 20. In developer documentation, Valve says it’s already planning an October event too, though specific dates on that one have not yet been made public.

Valve is making one major change to eligibility for Steam Next Fest games – as of June 2022, demos can only appear in a Next Fest one time. “Once your demo is in the event,” Valve explains, “it may not appear in any future Next Fests.”

Check out our list of free PC games if you’re looking for more ways to play on a budget.