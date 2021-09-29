Steam Next Fest start time set on October 1, with hundreds of free game demos

Steam Next Fest is coming back again, and our collective inbox here at PCGN Towers is full to bursting with press releases on games that’ll be offering demos as part of the event. We can’t possibly cover them all, but we can provide some details on when you can check in and some highlights of what will be there.

The latest edition of Steam Next Fest kicks off on October 1 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, and will last until October 7. You’ll be able to see the event here – for now, that link will take you to a page where you can set a reminder for yourself. As ever, Valve promises hundreds of free game demos, and chances to interact with or check out streams from the devs.

So what’s gonna be there? You’ll get the chance to play the futuristic open-world boss rush of Aztech Forgotten Gods, the bottle rocket Kerbal Space Program antics of Next Space Rebels, and the lovely platformer Lil Gator Game. There’s also the gorgeous Metroidvania Aeterna Noctis, the dungeon crawler Into the Pit, and the latest in rock climbing simulation with Climber: Sky is the Limit.

The games Valve itself has chosen to highlight in a preview trailer include Airhead, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy, Anno: Mutationem, Biwar Legend of Dragon Slayer, Mahokenshi, Decoherence, Inscryption, Negative Nancy, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Life of Delta, Tunic, Itorah,

For more indie games and upcoming PC games, you can follow those respective links.