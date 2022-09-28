Valve changes Steam sale schedule, details upcoming dates

Valve’s Steam sale schedule is changing in 2023, as the storefront owner unveils dates for its upcoming Steam sales. The Lunar New Year sale will be going away in 2023 to make way for a new Spring sale that will take its place in Valve’s four-part seasonal schedule in an attempt to better spread out the discount periods evenly across the year.

Valve explains in a new blog post (via GamesRadar) that the introduction of a Spring sale was highly requested by developers and publishers, and should allow the major seasonal sales to be better spaced-out. It explains that the Spring sale will be treated much like the Autumn, Summer, and Winter sales, featuring a unique seasonal layout for the storefront. In addition, Valve promises similar support levels to developers and publishers, and notes that, while games can still be launched during the sale period, visibility for new releases will be similarly impacted during the period.

To make way for it, Valve is saying goodbye to the Lunar New Year sale due to its close proximity to the holiday sales in December. “We first ran an Lunar New Year sale on Steam back in 2016 to celebrate the influx of game developers and customers from territories like Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and South Korea,” Valve says, “However, over the years we’ve received feedback that it was often much too close to the December holiday sale period.” It adds that publishers are still free to discount their games during the Lunar New Year holiday, but says it suspects “customers will be better served by a little bit more time between the big Steam-wide seasonal sales.”

Upcoming seasonal Steam sale dates

The upcoming seasonal Steam sale dates are as follows:

Steam Autumn Sale: November 22-29

November 22-29 Steam Winter Sale: December 22 – January 5

December 22 – January 5 Steam Spring Sale: March 16-23

If you’re wondering which games are popping off on the platform, new Steam charts showcase the best-selling and most played games in a snazzy Billboard-like fashion. Meanwhile, a recent Steam library update has made claiming free PC games easier. However, users are still unhappy with the state of Steam guides, which they say have devolved into a useless mess of jokes and attempts to farm Steam awards.