Steam sale massively knocks down Mass Effect, Battlefield, FIFA prices

Many EA games are now part of a massive Steam sale with the likes of FIFA, Mass Effect, Titanfall 2, Battlefield, Command and Conquer, and much more all dirt cheap for the next week or so on the platform, so if you’ve got any EA games on your wishlist now’s definitely the time to check if they’re on sale.

Almost everything in the sale is at least 50% off the asking price, with some edging up to 85% off for a limited time. You can pick up these deals until April 13, so you’ve got some time as of publication to get in on the goodness.

FIFA, Battlefield, Mass Effect, and EA publisher Steam sale

There are a lot of choices with the EA Steam sale, so we’ve put together a list of both the best deals and games we think you should play if you haven’t already.

FIFA 23 – £17.99 GBP / $20.99 USD

It Takes Two – £17.49 GBP / $19.99 USD

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – £14.99 GBP / $17.99 USD

Command and Conquer Remastered Collection – £7.19 GBP / $7.99 USD

Mirror’s Edge – £4.49 GBP / $4.99 USD

Battlefield V Definitive Edition – £11.24 GBP / $12.49 USD

Battlefield 1 – £8.74 GBP / $9.99 USD

Battlefield 3 Premium Edition – £8.74 GBP / $9.99 USD

Titanfall 2 – £3.74 GBP / $4.49 USD

Plants vs. Zombies – £2.55 GBP / $2.99 USD

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition – £4.99 GBP / $5.99 USD

Plants vs. Zombies Battle For Neighborville – £5.24 GBP / $5.99 USD

GRID Legends – £9.99 GBP / $11.99 USD

Burnout Paradise Remastered – £4.49 GBP / $4.99 USD

Naturally, there are some more games in many of these series, as well as DLCs, and plenty of other classics on offer too, but we thought this would be as good a place as any to help you get started.

I’ve already gushed about Titanfall 2 being one of the best single-player FPS games ever released back when it was on sale earlier this year for the price of a coffee, so I won’t retread my entire sales pitch again (the tl;dr is that, for this price, you can’t afford to not play it).

You can check out the gigantic EA Steam sale over on Valve’s storefront right now. Remember, you have until April 13 to nab these games at those prices.

