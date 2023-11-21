Snag the best gaming mouse for 35% less this Black Friday

The SteelSeries Rival 5 offers great performance at a surprisingly low price, and it's even lower than usual in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

SteelSeries Rival 5 Black Friday deal: a black gaming mouse with turquoise and purple RGB lighting appears above a yellow and orange background.
Dylan Wilby

Published:

PC games hardware SteelSeries 

The SteelSeries Rival 5 has got a hefty discount for Black Friday. If you’re a PC gamer, chances are that your gaming mouse is one of your most-used tools. A great mouse is a reliable companion on your adventures, whether you’re clicking heads in an FPS or exploring a fantasy wilderness in an RPG. So why not equip yourself with the best gaming mouse there is?

SteelSeries really hit it out of the park with the SteelSeries Rival 5. While there are fancier clickers out there, nothing matches this mouse’s marriage of a great price and stellar performance. In our SteelSeries Rival 5 review, we call it “a fantastic gaming mouse for pretty much any situation”. In fact, we think it’s the best gaming mouse bar none.

YouTube Thumbnail

And you can buy it now for just $37.69 this Black Friday week! That’s a 35% saving on its standard $57.99 price. Bear in mind that this is a refurbished mouse rather than a new one. But it comes with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee to give you peace of mind.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, the SteelSeries Rival 5 could be with you tomorrow thanks to Amazon’s next-day delivery. New subscribers can also claim their 30-day free trial, so you can snag this superlative clicky companion without having to pay for postage.

If this deal doesn’t take your fancy, check out our best Black Friday deals hub. Here you’ll find all the best savings across PC gaming, hardware, peripherals, and more.

Inspired by the steep South Pennine hills he calls home, Dylan’s a tech maximalist with one motto: the bigger, the better. As such, his interests lie in whatever AMD and Nvidia are cooking up. That said, he's happiest in front of a turn-based strategy or medieval fantasy game on a big screen, with rescue cat Minnie on his lap, and a pint of bitter in hand.