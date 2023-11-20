Is Still Wakes the Deep on Game Pass? The Chinese Room brings us another narrative-driven spooky adventure, and this time, we’re trading the Victorian manpigs of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs for Lovecraftian nightmares aboard a North Sea oil rig. That said, horror is subjective, and we don’t blame you if you want to take Still Wakes the Deep for a trial run to find out if the scares are right for you.

If you’re subscribed to Game Pass, then you’re probably wondering whether you need to spend any extra money to experience the survival horror game as soon as the Still Wakes the Deep release date rolls around. Well, you’re in luck, because we’ve got the answers surrounding Still Wakes the Deep and The Chinese Room’s plans for Game Pass on PC.

Is Still Wakes the Deep coming to Game Pass?

Still Wakes the Deep is available day one on Game Pass. This means that Game Pass PC subscribers can access it as soon as it launches, so there’s no need to purchase it separately.

Game Pass is an excellent platform for players to try out smaller, more experimental indie game titles without spending a cent more than the subscription fee. Still Wakes the Deep certainly fits that description; not only is it a product of The Chinese Room – the very same studio that brought us Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture – but our Still Wakes the Deep preview at Gamescom revealed a psychological horror in which “Annihilation meets The Poseidon Adventure.” If that sounds appealing, then be sure to keep that monthly subscription ticking over – or at least be prepared to renew it as soon as Still Wakes the Deep arrives on the platform.

