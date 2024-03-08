Promising tactical RPG releases 1.0 update to very positive reviews

As of Friday, March 8, 2024, the promising new tactical RPG Stolen Realm is out of Early Access on Steam with the arrival of its 1.0 update. And with a healthy amount of positive reviews already, it’s a title we’re keen to dive into.

According to publisher and developer Burst2Flame Entertainment, “Stolen Realm is a simultaneous turn-based tactical dungeon crawling looter with action RPG elements where you control up to 6 heroes, solo or through online co-op, venturing forth in adventures set in a high-fantasy, low-poly world.”

88% of its 1,762 user reviews on Stem are positive, meaning it has earned Valve’s coveted ‘very positive’ rating and could be one of 2024’s most noteworthy tactical RPGs. We’ll leave that up to you to decide, but there has been a host of fixes and additional content added to drum up hype.

The 1.0 release added a roguelike mode, full storyline, nature tree, Twitch mode, and more. Burst2Flame writes on Steam, “We are incredibly excited to share our 1.0 release with you, out now on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. You’ve come on a fantastic journey with us through Early Access.” The update release date announcement went onto say, “this milestone introduces an array of new features and enhancements.”

Among the new features are five new ranger skills, a druid preset, new events and fortunes, a tutorial when you get your first fortune, and harder difficulties in the roguelike mode. Not to mention cross-play support!

