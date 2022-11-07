Stranger Things VR may come to Meta Quest 2 and more headsets in 2023

The final season of Stranger Things begins filming next year, but Netflix’s popular sci-fi drama still has much to offer. Following on from 2019’s Stranger Things 3: The Game, Netflix has revealed its subsequent video game adaptation, and this time, we’re exploring the Upside Down through our VR headsets. Teaming up with developer Tender Claws, Stranger Things VR arrives late next year.

Stranger Things VR focuses on Vecna, Season 4’s antagonist, and it’s described as a “psychological horror/action” game. It’s launching on “major VR platforms” in Winter 2023, which we speculate includes Oculus Quest 2 (now Meta Quest 2), Meta Quest Pro, and PC VR headsets, like Valve Index. Given the release window, PSVR 2 and Oculus Quest 3 aren’t out of the question. Either way, it’ll certainly arrive on one of the best VR headset models out there.

“Stranger Things VR will allow fans to experience the world of Stranger Things from the never-before-seen perspective of Vecna as he explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins. Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan favorite characters and harness telekinetic powers to battle humans and creatures alike, as Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Stranger Things in VR. In December 2017, Sony partnered with Netflix to bring Stranger Things: The VR Experience exclusively for PSVR. Unfortunately, it felt more like a tech demo than a complete game, and that’s no longer available on PSN. But with Stranger Things VR on the way, we could finally get the full experience that fans are waiting for.