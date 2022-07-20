Stray is a hit with real life cats as well

With Stray finally out in the world after months of excitement, players can finally live out their feline fantasy and wander the streets as an adorable furball. It turns out they’re not the only ones enjoying it, though, as fans from across the globe have shared images and videos of their own cats getting involved.

Set amid the dreary streets of a neo-dystopian Cyberpunk 2077-style world, Stray thrusts players into the guise of a small cat who is desperately searching for his missing furry friends.

Taking the title of Steam’s most wishlisted game, players finally got the chance to dive in on July 19. Fans from every walk of life have been quick to share their opinions of the animal adventure title online – but it’s not just their thoughts they’ve been posting.

We all know cats love to get involved with whatever their human is doing, often letting those destructive tendencies run wild. For now, though, they’ve set aside knocking glasses off of tables and scratching up sofas to watch their owners play Stray – and it’s absolutely adorable.

With an entire Twitter account already dedicated to cats watching their companions play Stray (funnily enough, it’s called ‘CatsWatchStray‘) there’s a whole plethora of adorable videos to keep you occupied for hours on end.

One sees a rather confused looking little black and white furball attempt to join a cat party, visibly perplexed by the gentle meows that echo out from Stray’s virtual universe.

Another image shows one cat watching our ginger protagonist explore with friends, taking up the vast majority of the screen in its attempt to work out what on earth is going on.

There’s also a cute snap of an adorable cat who, after spending their day catting, has laid down to watch their owner play as their virtual alter ego.

A final tweet shows an adorable little moggy pacing back and forth as their human plays, jumping up on their television’s speaker for a better look, then continuing to pace in earnest.

It’s not just the cats that are giving Stray rave reviews, though. You can check out our official Stray review here, as well as a rundown of the Stray system requirements to ensure that your PC purrs.