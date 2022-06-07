Stray system requirements – your gaming PC will purr

Stray system requirements won’t block you from exploring futuristic alleyways as an adorable cat, but might want to double-check your rig before diving in. Thankfully, while the game’s neon-lit cityscapes look remarkable, you won’t need an Nvidia RTX graphics card to get your claws into this cyberpunk adventure.

According to BlueTwelve Studio’s Stray system requirements, you can run the game on an Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti – a GPU that’s almost a decade old. Naturally, you’re going to need something a little newer to play with higher settings enabled, but the developer recommends a GTX 780, so you still won’t need to splash out on the best graphics card.

In terms of RAM, you’re going to need a gaming PC with at least 8GB to run around as a cat. While the game’s memory requirements aren’t unreasonable, you might need to revamp your rig if it’s a slightly older build. You’ll also only need 10GB of space to install Stray, which means you won’t necessarily need the best SSD for gaming.

Stray is currently available to preorder on Steam, but Valve hasn’t confirmed Steam Deck compatibility. However, the game’s full controller support and forgiving system requirements mean it’ll likely purr its way onto the portable powerhouse’s verified list.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2550K

AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti

AMD Radeon R7 360 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780

AMD Radeon R9 290X

Take the Stray system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Stray?