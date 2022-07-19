How to get into Super Spirit in Stray and find the detergent

The Stray Super Spirit laundromat on the western side of the slums is one door that is very firmly closed, despite the fact you need to get inside to grab the detergent for the Barterman. While most of the residents are welcoming to our furry protagonist, getting into Super Spirit can be quite tricky.

The exterior of the Stray Super Spirit laundromat is characterised by its blazing red neon sign, making it quite difficult to miss. However, not even scratching at the door will grant you access. You might be tempted to explore elsewhere, but you’ll need to find a way inside eventually to collect the Super Spirit detergent for the Barterman.

How to drop the paint bucket and enter Super Spirit

As is often the case in Stray, gaining entry to Super Spirit requires you to cause a little chaos first. Use the air-con units around the corner from the entrance to make your way onto the roof. Once you’re up there, you’ll quickly spot two robots – Vapora and Mito – throwing paint buckets from one roof to another. Interact with either of them and time your meow perfectly to interrupt them mid-throw, causing them to drop the paint.

Return to ground level to find Kosma, Super Spirit’s owner, frantically cleaning up the spilled paint at the laundromat’s entrance. Slip past Kosma and through the open doorway into Super Spirit – make sure to walk through the paint if you /really/ want to get Kosma back for barring your way in.

The Super Spirit detergent can be found on the table to your immediate left, under the window. There are no other collectibles inside Super Spirit, so once you’ve finished having a nose around, return to the Barterman to trade in the detergent for the electric cable.

That concludes our guide on how to get into Super Spirit in Stray. If you’re still feeling a bit lost in Annapurna’s cyberpunk cat game, we’ve compiled all the best Stray tips to help you journey through the Walled City unscathed. Alternatively, take a look at our Stray review to find out what we thought of the game.