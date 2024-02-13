Last year saw the release of Stronghold: Definitive Edition, a massive update to the 2001 classic that came out during a golden age of strategy games, like Shogun: Total War, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2, and Age of Mythology. While it was welcome enough to see Stronghold treated to massive improvements in audiovisual fidelity and additions to the base game, its creators at Firefly Studios have continued to work on Stronghold by bringing the huge new Swine’s Bay Campaign expansion to the game today.

Stronghold: Definitive Edition is already a great entry to the strategy game genre as it is, but there’s even more to dig into now that its expansion has launched, bringing an entirely new campaign to the 23-year-old game.

Swine’s Bay Campaign, like the base game, takes place in medieval England and features a new story where players are tasked with rescuing the Jewel of the North from the evil forces of a figure dubbed The Pig. The expansion spans seven missions, all on new maps, and will see players testing their armies against an array of original enemies and fortresses.

The DLC comes alongside a host of new bug fixes and additions to Stronghold: Definitive Edition’s latest update. Without buying Swine’s Bay Campaign, players who download the Winter Update will still receive the Home Fires Economic Campaign, new multiplayer maps, and more.

You can pick up Stronghold: Definitive Edition’s Swine’s Bay Campaign expansion right now on Steam for 10% off, bringing the already very reasonable $2.99 USD price down to $2.69 USD.

