Suicide Squad gets a Harley Quinn trailer and a hush-hush playtest

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s latest trailer shows antihero Harley Quinn in action, battling Braniac’s forces across Metropolis. And if you want a taste of things to come, there’s a closed playtest kicking off at the end of this month.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is, after a few delays, swinging into action this coming February. And to spark interest for the open-world game, developer Rocksteady Studios and publisher WB Games has been dropping trailers and behind-the-scenes footage.

This new video puts Harley Quinn under the spotlight and, like the Harley of the comics, she’s put the Joker behind her. But she’s not saving the Braniac-controlled Metropolis out of the goodness of her own heart.

Instead, jailer/commander Amanda Waller (voiced by Debra Wilson) has put a bomb in her head. I’m hoping that, as with all the Squad Members, attempting to leave Metropolis sets the bomb off. It’d be a lot more impressive than an invisible wall or a ‘you are leaving the mission area’ message.

Set in the same universe as Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, the trailer also reveals that Harley has access to some of Batman’s tech. I just love the idea of her just wandering into the new Batcave, whistling, and walking out with something pointy and painted black under her arm. And seeing her swing around Metropolis Spider-Man style is pretty cool.

The game is set to arrive this February but if you’re lucky you’ll get the chance to try the game out before then. WB Games and Rocksteady are running a ‘Closed Alpha Tech Playtest,’ running from Thursday November 30 through to Monday December 4.

You can sign up via the official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League website – but there’s a catch. Going by this ResetEra post, you’ll have to agree to an NDA. And, aside from any personal consequences, “any breach of the NDA will result in damage to the launch plans for the game,” according to WB Games.

Why the secrecy? It likely has to do with the attention the game has received – not all of it good. The last major gameplay trailer had a lukewarm response, which contributed to the game being delayed. It’s also set to feature ‘Games as a Service’ elements, and while we don’t yet know the extent of its GaaS features, it’s telling that you can’t play this supposedly single-player game offline.

Mortal Kombat 1, another WB Games release, has been heavily criticized for its overpriced microtransactions ($10 or so for a skin) and as a big fan of the Arkham games, I hope this game doesn’t follow suit.

We’ll all find out for sure when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases February 2, 2024. In the meantime, if you want to save the world, check out the best superhero games on PC. Or for a little baddie-punching action, here are the best action-adventure games.

