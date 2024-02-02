Finally, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is out of early access and the full, ultraviolent, unadulterated version of the epic superhero game is here. The title comes packed with a load of cool Easter eggs that fans of DC Comics and the DCEU are going to love, but one fan has found the most satisfying surprise of them all, and all it takes to find it is a little patience once you complete the game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League offers players the chance to live out their dreams by taking on the role of dastardly villains like Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot. But, no matter how much fun it may be to gun down iconic heroes like Batman and Superman, we’ll bet the idea of the Suicide Squad singing a jazzy song is what you’re really looking for, right?

Well, if you harbor that very specific desire, Rocksteady have a real treat for you in the closing credits of the action game, and they’ve been desperate for someone to find it. Producer on the game, Chloe Thorne, and sound designer Elly Johnson, have been teasing for a while now that there was an extra special surprise that gamers would need to hear rather than see.

It’s easy enough to find once you know how, but it will require a lot of patience. Once you complete the game, you’re going to want to leave the end credits playing rather than skipping, and after 48 minutes of that, you’ll get to the Latin Spanish voice talent section. There, you’ll hear the song If You Want Trouble by Nick Waterhouse, before the Suicide Squad members begin their own rendition of the song.

Here's a little Easter Egg: If you wait it out through the #SuicideSquadGame credits, about an hour in, Nick Waterhouse's "(If) You Want Trouble" starts playing, and the Squad jumps in for a sing-along. (Make sure to have the Streamer Mode option disabled) pic.twitter.com/jCNAlbFt04 — Batman Arkham Videos (@ArkhamVideos) February 2, 2024

The Easter egg means absolutely nothing for the wider world of DC content, but isn’t that part of the appeal for things like this? It’s essentially just a group of people having a lot of fun for the sake of having fun, and that’s something we can totally get on board with.

If you still haven’t got your hands on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, add it to your collection and get hunting those Easter eggs now by purchasing from Steam for $69.99 right here.

Once you’ve done that, get more out of your gameplay by checking out our guide to the Kill the Justice League system requirements. Or, dive into our sister site’s guide to the Suicide Squad characters and their list of the best open world console games.

Additionally, make sure to follow us on Google News where you’ll see a variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.