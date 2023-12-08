What are the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League system requirements? With a release date locked in, it’s almost time to see how Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot fare against a band of superheroes turned evil.

With the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date moving to early 2024, it’s set to be another game taking up a Q1 release to capitalize on post-holiday boredom. But will it require one of the best graphics cards to run? Fortunately, the system requirements are quite achievable, but we suspect that higher performance could be quite demanding.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League minimum requirements are quite achievable for most modern gaming laptops and PCs. You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 GPU alongside an Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU. This should allow you to play the game on global low settings, with a performance of 30 fps at 1080p.

For RAM, you’ll need 16GB minimum, which is to be expected from most modern releases. It is also noted on Steam that this should be dual channel – meaning 2 8GB sticks – if possible.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT CPU Intel Core i5 8400

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7 10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 65GB 65GB

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League recommended specs are a bigger jump up, and we expect that this will be for 1080p, 60 fps performance on global high settings.

You will need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU paired with an Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. The RAM requirements remain the same, so there is at least no jump there.

There’s no need to worry about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s download size, as it sits at a fair 65GB. There is no note suggesting that an SSD is required, but for a game like this, we certainly would recommend one of the best gaming SSDs to aid performance.

