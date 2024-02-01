The most fun Suicide Squad character is everyone’s least-favorite

I’m sorry, but Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players are just doing it all wrong. Despite having the option to play as a giant man shark, gamers are neglecting poor old King Shark and have made him the least-played character in the game based on early access statistics.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League offers gamers a unique opportunity to play as some of the most fascinating villains in DC’s rogues’ gallery. Sure, heroes like Batman and Superman are great, but you have to admit, it’s rather fun to see the good guys lose for once.

So, when presented with such an intriguing scenario, we get that it might all be a little exciting, which can lead to poor life choices. That can be the only explanation as to why King Shark is the character with the lowest max-level completion rate in the action-adventure game so far.

We did the research, and based on PlayStation trophy statistics, King Shark has just a 1.6% completion rate among users, which puts him at the bottom of the pile. Captain Boomerang stands at 2.5% and Deadshot just above him at 2.6%, while Harley Quinn, rather unsurprisingly, tops the group at 2.9%.

Of course, it’s worth noting that this is only from the early access period for the game, and there’s a chance this data isn’t indicative of the playing habits of PC gamers, but it’s rather curious and upsetting that King Shark appears to be the least popular character so far, and by quite some distance, considering he’s such fun to play. Hopefully, in time, people will learn to give him the love he deserves.

