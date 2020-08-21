Suicide Squad and Batman game reveal times – here’s when and where to tune in

It’s a big weekend for fans of games set in the DC Universe, as both Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the new Batman game are set to make their long (long) awaited debut as part of DC Fandome. Both games will debut as part of an all-day livestream, so here’s when to tune in if you’re looking for all the details.

First, we’ll get a ‘Warner Bros Games Montreal announcement’ at 10:25 PDT / 13:25 PDT / 18:25 BST on August 22. It’s an open secret at this point that the WB Montreal game will be Batman: Gotham Knights, and this 20 minute panel will feature both a “first look” at the game and a Q&A with the developers.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League panel will follow at 17:10 PDT / 20:10 EDT on August 22, or 1:10 BST on August 23. This is the new game from Rocksteady, the studio behind the Batman: Arkham Trilogy. This panel will also run for 20 minutes, and will be hosted by actor Will Arnett.

Both panels will be streamed on the DC Fandome site – and, apparently, not via Twitch and YouTube. The company is billing this as a one-and-done live event, so the panels won’t be officially archived. (They will, however, be rebroadcast twice after eight-hour intervals.)

