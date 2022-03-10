Stardew Valley meets Persona in SunnySide

Love farming games like Stardew Valley and Story of Seasons, but want more to your relationships than giving flowers to somebody every day until they marry you? SunnySide aims to deliver a farm RPG with a deeper social sim aspect, offering something more akin to Persona’s social links, with more robust characters and stories to uncover – plus a bonus dash of anime.

SunnySide was successfully Kickstarted over a year ago, and since then the developers at RainyGames have been improving the game with feedback from early access beta testers ever since. Now they’ve announced a partnership with publisher Merge Games, and intend to launch SunnySide in 2022 across Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

The simple life in SunnySide isn’t quite as simple as in many other farming games, and you’ll have access to modern technology like solar panels and electric water pumps to help keep your farm running efficiently. Plus, you’ll have a cell phone to keep contact with your friends (and lovers).

As the developers note on the Steam page, “this game does not contain watering cans, shipping containers, incessant gifting, mayonnaise machines, and endless walking”. I kinda like mayonnaise machines, but I respect the commitment to something different.

