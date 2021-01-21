Old Star Wars games from the SNES era are coming to PC

Antstream Arcade, a game streaming platform that hosts a whole raft of retro games that you can play across PC, console, or mobile device, is bringing some of the best Star Wars games from the SNES era to its collection. That means you’ll be able to get stuck into some classic Star Wars action – and possibly a whole lot of nostalgia – on our home platform very soon.

The gaming classics set a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away and headed to Antstream include both Star Wars Arcade and some SNES titles, the platform announces in a press release. Starting this very day, subscribers will be able to dive into the 1992 Super Star Wars SNES game – a run and gun classic based on the 1977 movie A New Hope, with some extra flourishes, like getting to helm a landspeeder and X-Wing fighter. The old game features several different playable characters with their own abilities, too.

Additionally, the Super Star Wars: The Empire Strikes back (1993) and Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1994) SNES games – each based on the respective sequel movies, and with some new features like extra skills and characters – are headed the platform’s way.

That’s not all, though. Some other goodies from the LucasArts – sorry, LucasFilm Games – vaults are also headed to Antstream. The company announces that some adventure games such as Grim Fandango and titles from the Monkey Island series are also headed to its collection.

You can play any and all of the games on Antstream’s cloud-based streaming service if you’ve got a 4G connection or better, as the release explains, and they’re playable on pretty much any device as part of its monthly subscription, with Windows, Mac, Android, Linux, Amazon Fire, and Nvidia Shield currently supported.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the retro Star Wars series to customers, taking us one step closer to delivering thousands of iconic games to the global gaming community through the power of streaming technology,” says Antstream CEO Steve Cottam. “The fact will be able to play Star Wars for the SNES on their laptop, Grim Fandango on their TV, or Day of the Tentacle is a massive win for both existing and new audiences.”