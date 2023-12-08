Stunning new Metroidvania is a heartfelt nod to creator’s late father

After an emotional speech, actor Abubakar Salim revealed a vivid, action-packed, and story heavy Metroidvania called Tales of Kenzera: Zau

main character from tales of kenzera
Tales of Kenzera: Zau 

Fans of colorful, story-heavy games are eating well at The Game Awards. Revealed by actor Abubakar Salim, who you may know as the voice of Bayek from Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Tales of Kenzera Zau looks like a stellar addition to the Metroidvania genre.

Before revealing Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Salim took to the stage to give an emotional speech honoring his father who introduced him to videogames. Four years ago, Salim said, he decided to process his grief by making a game as an “ode to people we have loved and lost.” The entire speech and gameplay reveal of what looks like a Metroidvania game are worth a watch:

The trailer immediately brings to mind other brightly colored Metroidvania games, such as Ori and the Blind Forest and Guacamelee, with quite a lot of what looks like the abilities you’d expect from such a game: air dashes, breaking walls, and some combo-based combat. However, it seems like it has a much heavier focus on story than others in the genre.

Due out next year on April 23, you’ll have to wait a little bit to get your hands on Tales of Kenzera: Zau. Check out the best upcoming games to see just how stacked 2024 is quickly becoming.

