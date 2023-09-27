Between Diablo 3, WoW, Overwatch, and Starcraft, Russell Brower has helped shape some of the greatest Activision Blizzard games of the last 15 years. Now, the legendary composer is moving onto a new massively-multiplayer project, as he joins the team behind Tarisland, the upcoming RPG with shades of World of Warcraft that is scheduled for a new closed beta later this year. If you’ve haven’t heard of Tarisland before, or needed a little more convincing before trying it out, Brower’s iconic music might be just the thing, as developer Tencent aims to rival WoW.

Tarisland feels like a classic, pure MMORPG, with colorful visuals, diverse biomes, dozens of classes, and boundless customization. The comparisons to WoW, especially early-day expansions The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King, come naturally, but Tarisland wants to forge its own identity. Its creators are also adamant that there will be no pay-to-win mechanics, and that stat-boosting items will never be sold in Tarisland’s in-game shop. We’re still waiting on a release date, but if you want a new massively-multiplayer obsession, Tarisland could end up being the one.

And now, Russell Brower, the composer behind Diablo 3, Overwatch, Starcraft, and World of Warcraft expansions including Cataclysm, Wrath of the Lich King, The Burning Crusade, and Warlords of Draenor has joined the Tarisland team. Brower’s music will feature across Tarisland’s various kingdoms, zones, and biomes, injecting some of that classic MMORPG energy to your exploration, grinding, and raiding.

The next Tarisland closed beta is scheduled for November 2023, though we’re still waiting on news about a full launch date. If you want a shot at getting into the beta, you can sign up right here. Otherwise, keep your eye on this one – it could be the fresh take on the MMORPG that we’ve been wanting.

Try some of the other best RPG games in the meantime, or perhaps the greatest multiplayer games on PC.