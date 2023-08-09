Tekken 8 director Katushiro Harada says they have “no plans” to introduce Denuvo anti-tamper tech to the upcoming Bandai Namco fighting game, which follows after a user agreement was published to the Tekken 8 Steam page listing the DRM software as included. But, with the Tekken 8 release date now approaching, Harada explains that Denuvo will not feature, and offers an explanation as to why the user agreement may have included it in the first place.

The very bottom of the end user license agreement (EULA) for Tekken 8 explains that the game includes Denuvo Anti-Tamper. “This game is protected by Denuvo Anti-Tamper technology,” the EULA explains. “By installing this game, you acknowledge and consent that certain files of the Anti-Tamper Technology may remain even after the game is uninstalled from your computer.”

Denuvo is designed to protect against piracy, hacking, and alteration of a game’s source code. A variety of game releases from 2023, including Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Resident Evil 4, and Dead Space incorporate Denuvo. Tekken 8, however, will seemingly not be added to that list.

“I’ve no plans to introduce Denuvo or anything else in Tekken 8,” Harada writes. “This EULA is probably simply a copy [and] paste of Tekken 7 or something.” Harada responds directly to a since-deleted tweet, telling the commenter to “stop your tedious allergic reactions to every single thing and sit quietly (sit the hell down).” The content of the tweet is no longer visible.

As of this writing, the Tekken 8 Steam user agreement has not been amended to remove mention of Denuvo, but this may change closer to the game’s launch.

As we wait for the next generation of Iron Fist, check out the full Tekken 8 roster, so you know who’s in and who’s out. You’ll also want the full Tekken 8 tier list, to compare and contrast your faves with your absolute bottom choices.