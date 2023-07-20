Tekken 8 roster – every confirmed character

A total of 16 characters have been confirmed in the Tekken 8 roster, so discover whether your favorite characters made the list and what new moves they have.

Dave Irwin

Published:

Tekken 8

Which characters are in Tekken 8? Over the years, many fighters have participated in the King of Iron Fist Tournaments, but the latest installment sees the absence of one key face in particular. Heihatchi Mishima is officially dead, and now the world’s fate is in the hands of those rising to face his demonic son, Kazuya. Some directly oppose him, whereas others fight for their own ambitions.

Every one of the characters in the Tekken 8 roster so far revealed is a returning character. Some have been with the fighting game series since the beginning, whereas others are more recent inclusions, and one character is even making a long-awaited comeback in Tekken 8. With 16 characters now revealed and many more to come before the Tekken 8 release date, here is everything we know about the roster so far.

YouTube Thumbnail

Tekken 8 characters list

Here are the confirmed characters in the Tekken 8 roster:

  • Jin Kazama
  • Kazuya Mishima
  • Paul Phoenix
  • Marshall Law
  • Nina Williams
  • Jack-8
  • King
  • Lars Alexandersson
  • Jun Kazama
  • Ling Xiaoyu
  • Asuka Kazama
  • Leroy Smith
  • Lili
  • Bryan Fury
  • Hwoarang
  • Claudio Sefarino

Jin Kazama is the main protagonist of the Tekken 8 roster and is wearing a bomber jacket.

Jin Kazama

While first introduced in Tekken 3, Jin didn’t really become the character we know him as today until he began mixing Mishima and Kazama fighting styles in Tekken 4. His main goal now is to end the  Mishima bloodline and rid the world of the devil gene.

Kazuya Mishima is the main antagonist of the Tekken series and part of the Tekken 8 roster. This character wears a business suit and a scaly purple trenchcoat. One of his eyes glows red.

Kazuya Mishima

Having finally killed his father, Heihatchi, Kazuya Mishima is now the main antagonist of the Tekken series. He uses a mixture of the Mishima fighting style and his devil gene to now control the world with his G Corporation, which has now surpassed the power of the Mishima Zaibatsu.

Paul is one of the Tekken 8 roster and a character who has been in the series since the start. His normally raised hair is now flattened.

Paul Phoenix

Paul Phoenix is one of the few characters in the Tekken series that’s been in every game in the series. He uses a variety of kicks and punches to dominate the competition and is a previous winner of the King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Marshal Law is one of the original characters and now part of the Tekken 8 roster. He has a strapped up hand and is wearing a pendant.

Marshall Law

Marshall Law has been part of the Tekken series since the beginning, though not always part of the playable roster. He is the original kicking and flipping powerhouse, using his inner chi to power up his moves.

Nina Williams is one of the original characters now part of the Tekken 8 roster. She is wearing sunglasses, wearing a black leather jacket, and a purple scarf.

Nina Williams

Formerly a mercenary for hire, Nina Williams is now the commander of the G Corporation forces. She uses a unique assassin-based fighting style to grapple, punch, and kick her targets until they are eliminated.

Jack-8 is one of the more unconventional Tekken 8 roster charactrers. He is a cybernetic mech with a laser visor and a neon mohawk.

Jack-8

As the eighth model of the Jack series, this is the fastest and most powerful version. He normally uses rocket-powered punches to blast away enemies, but this model also has a big cannon for finishing blows.

King is a wrestler wearing a tiger mask and is one of the more colorful characters in the Tekken 8 roster.

King

As the second man to wear the iconic tiger mask, this version of King has been part of the series since Tekken 3 and was one of the kids brought up in the original King’s orphanage. He uses wrestling moves to lay the smackdown on his foes.

Lars is one of the Tekken 8 roster. He is wearing a really elaborate coat and has slicked back hair.

Lars Alexandersson

Lars first appeared in Tekken 6 and is the illegitimate child of Heihachi Mishima and an unknown Swedish mother. He is the leader of a rebel splinter group from Tekken Force and seeks to destroy the entire Mishima dynasty, though he has recently seen eye-to-eye with Jin Kazama.

Jun Kazama is one of the more surprising inclusions in the Tekken 8 roster characters. She is wearing white clothing and has a tame bird on her finger.

Jun Kazama

Jun hasn’t been part of the main Tekken roster since Tekken 2 but has made sporadic appearances in the Tag Tournament side games. Jun was attacked by Ogre and disappeared. Her fighting style is very similar to Asuka Kazama’s, but she’s since gained new supernatural powers.

Ling Xiaoyu is wearing a Chinese dress and striking a fighting pose. She is one of the Tekken 8 roster characters.

Ling Xiaoyu

Ling Xiaoyu joined the regularly appearing roster in Tekken 3. She initially wanted to build a theme park but has since befriended Jin Kazama. She uses her speed and skill to flip and kick to victory.

Asuka Kazama is one of the Tekken 8 roster and has been constant staple since Tekken 5. She is wearing a school uniform with a beret.

Asuka Kazama

Asuka has been part of the Tekken roster since Tekken 5, and while she was originally sharing a familial tie with Jin and Jun Kazama, it’s apparently more complicated than that. She uses the Kazama fighting style, similar to Jun Kazama in Tekken 2, and rivals with Lili.

Leroy is one of the Tekken 8 characters in the roster and is a more recent inclusion. He is standing with a fighting pose, wearing sunglasses, chains, and an open shirt, and has white dreadlocks.

Leroy Smith

Leroy is a relative newcomer to the series, first appearing as part of the third season pass for Tekken 7, but he has made quite the impact as a fan favorite. He uses Wing Chun martial arts to fight street gangs in New York City, blaming the Mishima Zaibatsu for the city’s troubles.

Lili is a blonde French noble wearing an elaborate dress with a cravat. She is one of the main Tekken 8 roster and has been one of the characters since Tekken 5.

Lili

As one of the characters introduced during the Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection update, Emilie De Rochefort is a rich aristocrat who first fought to help end her father’s business. She has since developed a rivalry with Asuka Kazama after losing to her in the fifth King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Bryan is one of the Tekken 8 roster and a character that is part robot and part human. He has scars on his chest and a tribal tattoo on his neck.

Bryan Fury

First appearing in Tekken 3 as a hidden character, Bryan Fury has always been a little unhinged and destructive. He mostly uses his fists and has brutal punch combos to hit enemies as hard as possible.

Hwoarang is a member of the Tekken 8 roster and character that's been in the series since the third game. He is now wearing a Taekwondo Gi.

Hwoarang

Hwoarang is the long-term rival of Jin Kazama, first appearing in Tekken 3 alongside him. He specializes in explosive kicks and aerial attacks with his Taekwondo training.

Claudio is a black-haired man with white cape and gloves with a belt tied around his arm. He is one of the Tekken 8 roster characters and has a deformed eye.

Claudio Sefarino

Claudio is one of the more recent inclusions to the growing Tekken roster, first appearing in the seventh game in the series. He is the de facto leader of the Archers of Sirius, who seek to exorcise demons and rid the world of supernatural threats.

Those are the currently revealed characters in the Tekken 8 roster. We’re pretty sure that this is not the final lineup for the base game. Heck, we’ve not even seen what ridiculous design Yoshimitsu is sporting this time around, so we’ll keep this up to date. In the meantime, why not check out some of the best multiplayer games to see if anything takes your fancy?

Dave is partial to a bit of Dark Souls or Monster Hunter Rise, and if he's not playing fighting games like Street Fighter 6, you'll find him taking out enemies with his beloved pets in Diablo 4 or guiding Honkai Star Rail.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.