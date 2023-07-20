Tekken 8 roster – every confirmed character

Which characters are in Tekken 8? Over the years, many fighters have participated in the King of Iron Fist Tournaments, but the latest installment sees the absence of one key face in particular. Heihatchi Mishima is officially dead, and now the world’s fate is in the hands of those rising to face his demonic son, Kazuya. Some directly oppose him, whereas others fight for their own ambitions.

Every one of the characters in the Tekken 8 roster so far revealed is a returning character. Some have been with the fighting game series since the beginning, whereas others are more recent inclusions, and one character is even making a long-awaited comeback in Tekken 8. With 16 characters now revealed and many more to come before the Tekken 8 release date, here is everything we know about the roster so far.

Tekken 8 characters list

Here are the confirmed characters in the Tekken 8 roster:

Jin Kazama

While first introduced in Tekken 3, Jin didn’t really become the character we know him as today until he began mixing Mishima and Kazama fighting styles in Tekken 4. His main goal now is to end the Mishima bloodline and rid the world of the devil gene.

Kazuya Mishima

Having finally killed his father, Heihatchi, Kazuya Mishima is now the main antagonist of the Tekken series. He uses a mixture of the Mishima fighting style and his devil gene to now control the world with his G Corporation, which has now surpassed the power of the Mishima Zaibatsu.

Paul Phoenix

Paul Phoenix is one of the few characters in the Tekken series that’s been in every game in the series. He uses a variety of kicks and punches to dominate the competition and is a previous winner of the King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Marshall Law

Marshall Law has been part of the Tekken series since the beginning, though not always part of the playable roster. He is the original kicking and flipping powerhouse, using his inner chi to power up his moves.

Nina Williams

Formerly a mercenary for hire, Nina Williams is now the commander of the G Corporation forces. She uses a unique assassin-based fighting style to grapple, punch, and kick her targets until they are eliminated.

Jack-8

As the eighth model of the Jack series, this is the fastest and most powerful version. He normally uses rocket-powered punches to blast away enemies, but this model also has a big cannon for finishing blows.

King

As the second man to wear the iconic tiger mask, this version of King has been part of the series since Tekken 3 and was one of the kids brought up in the original King’s orphanage. He uses wrestling moves to lay the smackdown on his foes.

Lars Alexandersson

Lars first appeared in Tekken 6 and is the illegitimate child of Heihachi Mishima and an unknown Swedish mother. He is the leader of a rebel splinter group from Tekken Force and seeks to destroy the entire Mishima dynasty, though he has recently seen eye-to-eye with Jin Kazama.

Jun Kazama

Jun hasn’t been part of the main Tekken roster since Tekken 2 but has made sporadic appearances in the Tag Tournament side games. Jun was attacked by Ogre and disappeared. Her fighting style is very similar to Asuka Kazama’s, but she’s since gained new supernatural powers.

Ling Xiaoyu

Ling Xiaoyu joined the regularly appearing roster in Tekken 3. She initially wanted to build a theme park but has since befriended Jin Kazama. She uses her speed and skill to flip and kick to victory.

Asuka Kazama

Asuka has been part of the Tekken roster since Tekken 5, and while she was originally sharing a familial tie with Jin and Jun Kazama, it’s apparently more complicated than that. She uses the Kazama fighting style, similar to Jun Kazama in Tekken 2, and rivals with Lili.

Leroy Smith

Leroy is a relative newcomer to the series, first appearing as part of the third season pass for Tekken 7, but he has made quite the impact as a fan favorite. He uses Wing Chun martial arts to fight street gangs in New York City, blaming the Mishima Zaibatsu for the city’s troubles.

Lili

As one of the characters introduced during the Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection update, Emilie De Rochefort is a rich aristocrat who first fought to help end her father’s business. She has since developed a rivalry with Asuka Kazama after losing to her in the fifth King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Bryan Fury

First appearing in Tekken 3 as a hidden character, Bryan Fury has always been a little unhinged and destructive. He mostly uses his fists and has brutal punch combos to hit enemies as hard as possible.

Hwoarang

Hwoarang is the long-term rival of Jin Kazama, first appearing in Tekken 3 alongside him. He specializes in explosive kicks and aerial attacks with his Taekwondo training.

Claudio Sefarino

Claudio is one of the more recent inclusions to the growing Tekken roster, first appearing in the seventh game in the series. He is the de facto leader of the Archers of Sirius, who seek to exorcise demons and rid the world of supernatural threats.

Those are the currently revealed characters in the Tekken 8 roster. We’re pretty sure that this is not the final lineup for the base game. Heck, we’ve not even seen what ridiculous design Yoshimitsu is sporting this time around, so we’ll keep this up to date. In the meantime, why not check out some of the best multiplayer games to see if anything takes your fancy?