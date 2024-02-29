Back 4 Blood meets Rust in upcoming new Terminator survival game

We’ve recently seen an influx of new Terminator games, even as other media projects, like movies and TV shows, have slowed down. In the last few years alone, we’ve seen games come out like Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance, Terminator: Dark Fate, Terminator: Resistance, and appearances from Terminator characters in World of Tanks, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more. This trend doesn’t look to slow down anytime soon. As part of publisher Nacon’s Connect 2024 showcase held earlier today, the company announced a new survival co-op game, Terminator: Survivors, that will launch later this year.

The co-op game is being made by Nacon Studio Milan and is timed to coincide with The Terminator’s 40th anniversary. Terminator: Survivors is set after Terminator 2 and tasks players with trying to make it through the apocalyptic world created by Judgment Day alive. They’ll be attacked by killer machines and other desperate human enemies across an open world, going it alone or teaming up in groups of up to four other players. The ultimate goal is to gather the supplies, resources, and human help necessary to maintain a base of operations while uncovering the plot of an original story.

Nacon Connect 2024 also saw the announcement of racing games Endurance Motorsport Series and MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame, a hack and slash called Dragonkin: The Banished, and updates on upcoming launches like Greedfall 2: The Dying World, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Ravenswatch, and more.

Terminator: Survivors is set to launch on Steam in Early Access on October 24 2024.

