Frostpunk devs announce new sci-fi game The Alters

Polish developers 11 Bit Studios, makers of Frostpunk and This War of Mine, have unveiled their new sci-fi game The Alters, where protagonist Jan creates alternate versions of himself which have unique personalities shaped by his various potential paths in life.

In the announcement trailer, a man wakes up on a bunk bed in a space station, then walks into the crew quarters where several figures are crowded around a corpse in a space suit lying on a table. As the camera pans over, we see that the figure in the suit has the same face as the first man. As he starts to panic, the other figures turn to face him – revealing that they also look just like him, but with different hairstyles and facial hair.

The camera then pans out to show that everything is taking place in a container clustered with many others inside a giant wheel which is rolling along a dusty, grey planet. Lead artist Tomasz Kisilewicz explains that main character Jan creates these “alters” – unique variants of himself with their own character traits and skills – which will help him on his journey.

Kisilewicz says that the game’s central theme is how people shape themselves every single day with each decision they make. While this process of becoming who we are can be painful, he says, Jan has the unique possibility of shaping himself numerous times over with each alter that he creates. The game takes advantage of nonlinear, systematic design and features elements of horror, mystery, surreality, and classic sci-fi.

You can watch the announcement trailer below:



This is a breaking story from the PC Gaming Show broadcast at Summer Games Fest on June 12, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

Keep your eyes on PCGamesN’s news hub and our Twitter and Facebook pages for all the latest stories from the biggest gaming show of the summer. To watch the broadcast live, check out our story on the Xbox and Bethesda showcase start time.