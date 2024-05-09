Outlast style paranormal horror game launches on Steam to 82% rating

Students at Taiwan’s Tunghai University have created one of the creepier campus legends. Dubbed ‘The Bridge Curse,’ Tunghai attendees claim that the ghost of a young woman haunts a bridge, waiting for an extra step on the staircase leading up to it to appear at midnight and asking those who pass by her for the time. Naturally, given how widespread this story has become, it’s gone on to inspire viral stunts, a movie, and a spin off videogame based on that film called The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation. Now, two years after the first game’s launch, its creators have returned to the ghostly legend for a sequel, putting out The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication today on Steam.

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication follows up on its 2022 horror game predecessor by setting a new story within Wen Hua University. In it, a group of film students look to shoot a movie based on an old campus legend in the middle of the night but find themselves, as you might expect, suddenly trying to survive being hunted by spectral creatures from Taiwanese folklore. This takes the form of first person puzzle solving and ghost avoiding shown from the perspective of four different characters.

The game is off to a good start on Steam. Within its first day on Valve’s platform, it hit the charts by reaching a peak of 2,862 active players and has scored an 82% Very Positive rating based on 144 reviews.

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication is 10% off on Steam from now until May 23, which makes it $22.49 USD / £18.89. If you want to give it a shot first, a demo is also available. You can grab a copy or download that demo right here.

