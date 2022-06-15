The Callisto Protocol devs aiming for “the start of a franchise”

It’s not out until December, but the creators of Dead Space would “love” for their upcoming next horror game to become “the start” of The Callisto Protocol franchise – even as the team distances itself from its roots as a PUBG spin-off.

PCGamesN spoke with Chris Stone, the chief creative officer at Striking Distance Studios – and the animation director on Dead Space – about the developer’s plans for The Callisto Protocol beyond the first game. Stone told us that “we’d love for The Callisto Protocol to be the start of a franchise.” Furthermore, the team has “no shortage of ideas” for where to take a possible sequel.

Nevertheless, he confirmed that Striking Distance is right now “just 100 percent focused on making The Callisto Protocol the best game it can be” before the team truly thinks about moving on to a sequel.

Of course, The Callisto Protocol is free to become its own series as it is no longer associated with the PUBG universe. “As we worked on the story it grew bigger and bigger until it became clear that it was its own thing,” explains Stone. “The Callisto Protocol is its own story, with its own characters, in its own universe.”

Still, there may still be some Easter eggs left in there. “We love PUBG and will still have surprises for fans of the franchise,” Stone says.

We’ll have more on The Callisto Protocol, including the full interview with Chris Stone on the game, very soon. For details on the recent gameplay reveal at Summer Game Fest, including the cool new gravity gun, head to that link.