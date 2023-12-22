The Day Before is about to die completely, as all servers go offline

The Day Before servers will be pulled offline, effectively killing the controversial zombie and survival game from Fntastic for good. The developer, which closed down following the game’s disastrous launch, says that The Day Before Steam refunds are being processed “proactively,” but that ongoing maintenance and support of the shooter is impossible as Fntastic, for all practical purposes, no longer exists. The creator of The Day Before has set a date for when the apocalypse shooter will be pulled offline for good.

The Day Before was released on Thursday, December 7, but withdrawn from Steam only four days later. The game’s store page remains live, and the survival game has maintained an active player base in the hundreds. Nevertheless, user reviews rank The Day Before as one of the worst games on Steam ever, and the overwhelming majority of purchasers have requested refunds. Fntastic confirms that its publisher, Mytona, is collaborating with Steam to expedite the refund process.

“As previously communicated, Mytona, as the investor, has been working in collaboration with Steam to facilitate refunds for all game purchasers,” Fntastic says. “For any players that have not already had their purchase refunded, Steam will now proactively refund all remaining players.”

Fntastic also confirms that The Day Before will soon be taken offline, as all available servers for the multiplayer shooter will be shut down in the new year. “We regret to inform you that the development company Fntastic has officially ceased operations, and as a result The Day Before will be retired and the servers will be turned off on [Monday] January 22, 2024.

“We extend our gratitude for the community’s support throughout the project’s life. Unfortunately, without a development team, we had no alternative choice but to officially close the project.”

Once the subject of great anticipation, The Day Before was criticized at launch owing to inaccessible servers, bugs, and a perceived disparity between the large-scale MMO that was represented in pre-launch trailers, and the game as it was finally released.

