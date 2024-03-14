One of the best-looking new Steam soulslikes gets an early access date

The Devil Within: Satgat is heading into Early Access and the wait is almost over. Developer Newcore Games has revealed that on Tuesday April 9 players can embody samurai warrior Kim Rip as he fights formidable foes across a decaying world.

The 2.5D action soulslike game sets players on a path to destroy The Ebon Sting, the source of all the evil energy in its dark fantasy world. It’s what NewCore Games creative director, Manje Lee, describes The Devil Within: Satgat as a combination of “story-rich gameplay with intense and varied combat that feels good to play and even better to master.”

In the gameplay trailer, unveiled alongside the April 9 Early Access release date, players can observe all-new characters, a look at skill tree progression, the platform game mechanics, and the vast array of terrains including dense forests, military complexes, and desolate cities.

Newcore Games, the indie studio from South Korea, have only brought out one previous mobile game, I Am Zombie, before this. But, they come armed with music from Trivium frontman, Matthew Kiichi Heafy, as well as what Lee describes as a “world of tradition and innovation.”

