The Division 3 is officially in development, Ubisoft confirms, with development lead by the director of The Division 2, whose previous credits also include Watch Dogs, Splinter Cell, and Assassin’s Creed. Created by Massive Entertainment, the studio owned by Ubisoft which has created and maintained The Division series, Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 is now officially in production.

In a statement sent to PCGamesN, Ubisoft confirms that The Division 3 is now officially in development and will serve as a sequel to the multiplayer game The Division 2. The shooter is directed by Julian Gerighty, director of The Division 2 and a long-standing Ubisoft developer who has also worked on the Watch Dogs, Splinter Cell, Assassin’s Creed, and Ghost Recon series.

Gerighty will oversee the entire The Division brand, including development of The Division 3, The Division Heartlands, and mobile game The Division Resurgence. “There are only a few games that I can genuinely say blew me away the first time I saw them, and Tom Clancy’s The Division is one of them,” Gerighty says. “I was immediately hooked, like so many others who are part of our devoted player community.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be able to continue to build incredible and unforgettable experiences in this amazing world with the most talented teams around the world, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”

No release date or story details have been given for The Division 3. Ubisoft is also developing several Assassin’s Creed games including Assassin’s Creed Mirage, AC Red, and the multiplayer-driven Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

