Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is free with Amazon Prime this month

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is among the free games for Amazon Prime subscribers this month. Though often overshadowed by its sequel, Skyrim, there are some fans who would say that it’s the better of the two and it certainly offers a memorable RPG experience.

When it released back in 2006, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was the big fantasy game. If you’ve always been a fan of Skyrim but never ventured into any of the other Elder Scrolls game, this would be an excellent time to do so. While it’s more primitive than its successor in some ways, it still provides a beautiful and immersive open world to explore in which you can easily spend hundreds of hours.

This is the Game of the Year Deluxe Edition, too, which means that it comes bundled with both of the expansions, Knights of the Nine, and Shivering Isles. With Amazon Prime, you’ll receive a code to download the game for free on GOG.com, but only if you have an active subscription and claim it before May 2.

The other free Prime Game this month is Plants vs. Zombies 2: Battle for Neighborville. Following Garden Warfare and Garden Warfare 2, it builds upon many of the ideas and concepts introduced in the earlier games. It’s a polished and enjoyable game that adds new game modes and characters to the old formula, like the acorn who grows up into a massive oak tree, and the bizarre zombie wizard who fights using spells and potions.

In addition to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, here’s a full list of all the free gaming treats available this month:

Lords Mobile Training Pack : this Training Pack will give you lots of free goodies that will help you get ahead in the free to play RPG strategy game, Lords Mobile. Available until April 19.

: this Training Pack will give you lots of free goodies that will help you get ahead in the free to play RPG strategy game, Lords Mobile. Available until April 19. Overwatch Golden Loot Box : stock up in Overwatch with a free Golden Loot Box, available until April 27.

: stock up in Overwatch with a free Golden Loot Box, available until April 27. League of Legends Prime Gaming Capsule : this’ll net you RP, skins, and more, and is available until April 28.

: this’ll net you RP, skins, and more, and is available until April 28. Hearthstone Random Standard Legendary Card : available until April 27.

: available until April 27. Rainbow Six Siege Shinosaaaaaaang Operator Bundle : this includes four items for the Operator Echo: a uniform, headgear, Shinosaaaaaaang charm, and MP5SD weapon skin. Available until April 25.

: this includes four items for the Operator Echo: a uniform, headgear, Shinosaaaaaaang charm, and MP5SD weapon skin. Available until April 25. PUBG Premium Supply Pack #2 : this includes a Silver G-Coin Box, 10 Contraband Coupons, 30 Polymers, 2 Survivor Pass Level Up Coupons, and 15,000 BP. Available until April 29.

: this includes a Silver G-Coin Box, 10 Contraband Coupons, 30 Polymers, 2 Survivor Pass Level Up Coupons, and 15,000 BP. Available until April 29. Valorant Wayfinder Player Card : available until April 29.

: available until April 29. New World Vested Harmonizer Pack : this includes the Vested Harmoniser Skin, plus 5,000 Marks of Fortune. Available until May 3.

: this includes the Vested Harmoniser Skin, plus 5,000 Marks of Fortune. Available until May 3. Call of Duty Mobile Pharo Bundle: this includes Pharo Tiger’s Eye Camo and the Big Kitty Charm. Available until May 2.

Once upon a time, Amazon Prime just got you free next day delivery, but nowadays it gets you all kinds of benefits, including free games every month. If you want to get your hands on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion or Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, sign up today and download them right away. You’ll get Oblivion via GOG and Battle for Neighborville via Origin.

If you enjoy getting games for free, check out our guides on the best free PC games and the best free Steam games for more cost-free opportunities to expand your library.