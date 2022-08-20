Skyrim mod modernises the combat of the ageing RPG

Skyrim mods are one of the main reasons that the ageing RPG has had such a long shelf life – it was released 11 years ago and its dedicated fans show no signs of giving it up for pastures new, until Starfield finally gets a release date. The modding community for Skyrim is huge, creating detailed and immersive experiences, like earning a scholarship, to the point that you’d think Bethesda had woven the stories themselves.

One such endeavor was undertaken by Nexus Mods user dTry – they have created a Skyrim mod that completely overhauls the combat system to create something more akin to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla or God of War. The aim here was to ‘fundamentally change the feeling of Skyrim’s combat, both in 1st and 3rd person, rendering an enjoyable and integrated experience.’

If you take a gander at the mod’s homepage, you’ll see from the GIFs alone how much of a difference this could make in modernising Skyrim, bringing it more in line with the popular open-world offerings we’ve had over the past few years.

The modder has implemented a stun system into Skyrim’s combat, much like Sekiro has its poise meter – if your opponent attempts to block your onslaught, their stun meter rises, causing them to be vulnerable to execution if it fills completely. As well as the ability to execute your enemy, the mod also introduces a completely revamped stamina system that encourages aggressive playstyles – light attacks that successfully strike an enemy refund stamina while ones that miss reduce your bar.

There are more changes and improvements than could possibly be listed here, so if you do want to learn more about the Skyrim mod Valhalla Combat you should pay the page a visit. There are countless other mods for you to try out, if you’re struggling to choose exactly what your game needs then this list of the best Skyrim mods should do you good. It also gives instructions on how to install the mods once you’ve made your decision, because we’re nice like that.