How to unlock The First Descendant characters

How do you unlock The First Descendant characters? There are a total of ten characters to pick from, with three of them available from the get-go. To get your hands on the rest of them, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops while playing the open beta.

While playing The First Descendant beta, you may have noticed that each mission has a set list of rewards for completing them. Upon repeatedly finishing assignments in The First Descendant, there’s a good chance that you can get an item relevant to reconstructing them. While the official First Descendant release date is a little way away, you can at least play all available ones in the beta. So here’s how to unlock First Descendant characters and complete the beta’s playable roster.

Unlock all The First Descendant characters

Here are all The First Descendant characters and how to unlock them:

Lepic – Unlocked and playable from the start or find items by completing specific missions/spending money in shops.

Viessa – Unlocked and playable from the start or find items by completing specific missions/spending money in shops.

Ajax – Unlocked and playable from the start or find items by completing specific missions/spending money in shops.

Bunny – Find items by completing specific missions or spending money in shops.

Jayber – Find items by completing specific missions or spending money in shops.

Freyna – Find items by completing specific missions or spending money in shops.

Gley – Find items by completing specific missions or spending money in shops.

Sharen – Find items by completing specific missions or spending money in shops.

Blair – Find items by completing specific missions or spending money in shops.

Valby – Find items by completing specific missions or spending money in shops.

Kyle – Find items by completing specific missions or spending money in shops.

Ultimate Viessa – Find items by completing specific missions or spending money in shops.

Ultimate Lepic – Find items by completing specific missions or spending money in shops.

Upon collecting all the parts, head to the hub area and speak to Magister Anais. Select Research Quest, and provided you have all the components needed, you can pay for the new recruit to join your roster. There’s a shop with the text [Event] Descendant Material Shop, which you can then peruse to find the spare part you need to unlock that character at the cost of some Caliber. You will need a Code, Spiral Catalyst, Enhanced Cells, and Stabilizer to create a new character.

And that’s everything you need to know about unlocking The First Descendant characters. Once you’ve unlocked any one of them, you can change your current character by selecting the Descendant tab in the inventory menu and selecting them before clicking Use. If you haven’t signed up for the beta yet, you can check our The First Descendant beta release date guide for detailed instructions or see what other action-adventure games are on the horizon after the beta concludes.