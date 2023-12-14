What are The First Descendant system requirements? The increased implementation of the Unreal Engine 5 will no doubt have some gamers worried that their hardware won’t be able to keep up. If you’re keen to jump into looter shooter The First Descendant when it releases, the system requirements aren’t too lofty but will require an RTX-series card as part of the recommended specs.

While the recommended specs could be a challenge for some older gaming laptops and PCs, getting The First Descendant running won’t require one of the best graphics cards on the market.

The First Descendant minimum requirements only ask for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU paired with an Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350. I would expect these settings are for running to game at 1080p/30 fps on global low settings at best, given the age of the components.

The biggest surprise is that only 8GB of RAM is required, which for a graphically intense game releasing in 2024 is somewhat confusing. I expected 16GB to be the base demand here, but there is still time for these requirements to be increased.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit or later Windows 10 64-bit or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 570 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon 5600 XT CPU Intel Core i5 3570

AMD FX 8350 Intel Core i7 7700K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 30GB 30GB

The First Descendant’s recommended specs are quite a big jump when compared to what’s needed to run the game. Due to this, I anticipate that these specs are to run the game at either 1080p/60 or 1440p/30 fps on global high settings.

You’ll need an Intel Core i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600XT GPU. RAM demands have also been upped to 16GB.

The First Descendant’s download size is very reasonable at just 30GB, and there is no recommendation for this to be an SSD, but as always, I recommend installing one to improve your general gaming performance.

The First Descendant’s release date is currently penned in for 2024, but there could be more beta periods before the full launch takes place if you want a chance to try the game for yourself.

Take The First Descendant system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run The First Descendant?