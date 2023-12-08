Typically, we associate videogames with fun, freedom, and escapism. But sometimes you want an experience that’s entirely different, the brutal realities of life writ large and made grotesque. The best survival games make you feel alive because you’re constantly skirting so close to death. Horde supplies. Build ramshackle shelters and weapons. Make tough decisions. Somewhere between horror, puzzle games, and RPGs lies the ideal survive-’em-up – if you were waiting for The Day Before, but you’ve found yourself underwhelmed by its eventual early access release, one of the greatest multiplayer survival games ever is now yours for less than the price of lunch.

The Forest is one of the nastiest, cruelest survival games ever made. A combination of Don’t Starve, DayZ, and the cannibal exploitation nasties of the 1970s, the 2018 hit from Endnight – which also created the superb sequel Sons of the Forest – has about everything you’d want from a true wilderness simulator. Weapon crafting? Check. Jury-rigged tents made from sticks and leaves? You bet. Scares, blood, and some seriously questionable gastronomical moments? Oh yes.

Perfectly enjoyable on your own, The Forest is nevertheless better with a friend. You crash land in the jungle. Your son goes missing. After that, it’s all up to you. Harsh, tropical weather is your enemy, likewise, many of the animals that call the forest their home. But there’s something else out there, something… hungry. If you haven’t played it, I won’t spoil anything, but advice is don’t go out at night. Or the daytime. In fact, the best strategy is just to find a corner of the world and try to live off berries.

You can get The Forest right now for $5.99 / £3.87. Be quick, however, as the offer is only available until Monday, December 11. And if you’ve already played the original and want a little more, the full Sons of the Forest release date, for the complete 1.0 version, is on its way.

Alternatively, try some of the best horror games, or maybe the greatest multiplayer games available on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.