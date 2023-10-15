You’ve probably played at least a few Jackbox games in your time. The compilation packs of various party games have branched out far beyond the traditional videogame audience to become something even your least tech-savvy relatives want to join in on. The fun returns once again with Jackbox Party Pack 10, which sees another five minigames to keep your friends and family entertained, and it brings back quite possibly the best Jackbox game ever.

Picking a favorite Jackbox minigame is tough – with five entries in each Jackbox Party Pack collection, and several standalone entries to boot, there’s so much to choose from. The likes of Quiplash, Drawful, Fibbage, Split the Room, Mad Verse City, and Trivia Murder Party are strong contenders, but for me, one of the many multiplayer games stands tall above the rest, both for its potential hilarity and the ease with which you can get into it.

Tee KO debuted in Jackbox Party Pack 3, and combines both writing and drawing in a simple but elegant format that dramatically lessens the need for you to excel at either. First, you draw several images of whatever takes your fancy, then you fill in a few short statements or slogans. After this, players are handed a random selection of each and must pair them up to create novelty T-shirts.

The pairing mechanic is genius, because it no longer matters how good the actual drawing is, or how funny the phrase you enter is on its own merits. Even two rather dry or simple components can make absolute magic when placed in synergy or juxtaposition next to one another. That means you don’t have to worry that you’re “not funny enough” or “too bad at drawing” to play Tee KO, which can dissuade people from other Jackbox favorites.

I don’t think I’ve ever consistently laughed so hard at a party game as I have with Tee KO, whether I’m playing it myself or watching videos or Twitch streams of others doing the same. So I’m absolutely delighted to see it making a return as Tee KO 2 with Jackbox Party Pack 10.

Those of you eager to give some of the new games a try can check out both group texting simulator FixyText and co-op rhythm game Dodo Re Mi for free right now, as Jackbox Party Pack 10 has a demo as part of Steam Next Fest until Monday, October 16. You’ll need the full version to play Tee KO 2, along with the time-traveling trivia game Timejinx and the guessing game Hypnotorious.

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 releases Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you want a chance to grab a free copy, we here at PCGamesN have ten Jackbox Party Pack 10 codes up for grabs in an ongoing giveaway, so don’t miss out!

