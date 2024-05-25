Naughty Dog co-studio head Neil Druckmann has clarified a recent statement from a Sony interview that claims he says the developer’s next game “could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.” The studio behind Uncharted and The Last of Us hasn’t revealed what it is working on next, but a Sony interview – the company that owns Naughty Dog – has been making the rounds saying Druckmann uttered these words, which he himself has clarified in a follow-up statement.

In the interview, Druckmann was asked about a personal vision or dream project he has in mind, with the Sony transcript declaring that he says the following: “I’m eager to see how this new game [from Naughty Dog] resonates, especially following the success of The Last of Us, as it could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.”

That last part has been making headlines, with Druckmann’s own off-the-cuff version of his answer not including that statement at all. Part of its spirit can be found towards the bottom of what Druckmann asserts he says of his single-player games, which I’ve written below.

“So, I’m not only excited for this game that we’re making – and it’s, it’s something really fresh for us – but I’m also excited to see how the world reacts to it” – this looks to be the quote most similar to what Sony included Druckmann as saying.

Druckmann adds that in the Sony interview “some of my words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost,” with excerpts of his full answer written out below.

“Well, I’ve been very lucky, in that I’ve already had that. I got the chance to make several of my dream projects,” Druckmann begins. “I am working on a new one right now. And it’s maybe the most excited I’ve been for a project yet. I can’t talk about it or our bosses will get very mad at me.

“I guess in general, there is something happening now that I think is very cool. Which is there’s a new appreciation for gaming that I’ve never seen before. Like when I was growing up, gaming was more of a kid’s thing. Now it’s clearly for everyone. But it’s like, if you’re a gamer, you know about the potential of games, and non-gamers, they don’t really know what they’re missing out on.

“My hope was, when we made The Last of Us as a TV show that we could change that,” Druckmann continues. “And why I became so involved with it. I wanted so badly for it to be good, because I wanted this to happen, which is like someone who will watch the show and really like it.”

“So, I’m not only excited for this game that we’re making – and it’s something really fresh for us – but I’m also excited to see how the world reacts to it. Because of The Last of Us, and the success of the show, people even outside of gaming are looking at us to see what it is we put out next. I’m very excited to see what the reaction for this thing will be – and I’ve already said too much about it. I’ll stop there.”

If you fancy diving into Naughty Dog’s adventure on PC, we’ve got all you need to know about the best The Last of Us settings to get by alongside The Last of Us system requirements for your rig.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.