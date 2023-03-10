What are The Last of Us system requirements? The original version of the classic PlayStation action-adventure game may be almost 10 years old now, but don’t expect to run it on similarly old hardware. In fact, this remaster of The Last of Us will be fairly demanding on PC.

Meeting the Last of Us minimum requirements may prove challenging for budget builds. It’s not too challenging on the CPU or GPU front, but you’ll need at least 16GB of gaming RAM to join Joel and Ellie on their cross-country journey.

Here are the Last of Us system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7 4770K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 470 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT Storage 100GB SSD 100GB SSD

Just bear in mind that if your graphics card is comparable to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470, you should only expect 30fps at 720p using the ‘Low’ preset.

Moving up to the Last of Us recommended specs, you’ll need a hexa-core processor akin to the Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. Additionally, your pixel pushing power levels need to keep up with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Superor AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT.

Hardware of this calibre should be good enough for 60fps at 1080p using the ‘High’ preset. However, since The Last of Us supports Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR 2, you may be able to boost fps higher than this.

The Last of Us size comes in at 100GB. Developer Naughty Dog outright says you’ll need a solid-state drive no matter what, so be sure to install it on the best SSD you have rather than a hard drive.

Naturally, The Last of Us PC has a couple of features that its PlayStation counterpart lacks. Namely, those with the best gaming monitors with a 21:9 aspect ratio will be able to enjoy native ultrawide support.

Meanwhile, the Last of Us PC also supports the PlayStation DualSense pad, making it a shoo in for the best controller to experience the game with.

It won’t be long now until The Last of Us release date arrives, so if you need to upgrade any part of your system you’d better do it fast. If your graphics card is falling short, you can grab The Last of Us free with AMD GPUs for a limited time.

Take the The Last of Us system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run The Last of Us?