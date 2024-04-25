91% rated fantasy tactical RPG gets huge new DLC, update, and discount

If there’s one thing the strategy and RPG game genres need more of, it’s heavy metal aesthetics. Aside from games like Total War: Warhammer 3, They Are Billions, Brutal Legend, and Diablo, there just isn’t enough to scratch this particular itch. That scarcity is one of the reasons why 2023’s The Last Spell is so compelling. A blend of tower defense, roguelike, and RPG game, The Last Spell is one of the more arresting entries to each of the genres it belongs to — and it’s just received an update, its first DLC, and an accompanying discount on Steam.

The Last Spell‘s new Dwarves of Runenberg DLC brings plenty of new material to the RPG game. As its name suggests, the most important addition is the introduction of dwarves, who come with their own special perks and passive abilities. Their introduction is accompanied by a new map called Runenberg set in an enormous cave system deep within a mountain, three new weapons (a gauntlet, cannon, and war shield), and unique items.

Alongside this is a free update that tweaks the base game for every player. This update fixes a large number of bugs, adds in a weapon selection feature, new Trinkets, and makes a number of quality of life changes, like a weapon selection user interface tutorial.

The Last Spell is 40% off from now until next Wednesday May 1, making it $14.99 USD / £11.99 while its Dwarves of Runenberg DLC is 10% ($7.19 USD / £6.29). You can also grab a bundle including the base game and DLC for 39% off or $19.96 USD / £16.45. Each of these options is available on Steam right here.

